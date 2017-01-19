Textron Aviation Sees Significant Growth of its Cessna Pilot Center Network

Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, today announced its Cessna Pilot Center (CPC) network added 24 new partners in 2016, including five international flight schools in Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Germany and Poland. This growth supports the next generation of aviators with the help of the world’s leading training platform, the Cessna Skyhawk 172.

“The CPC network makes up the world’s largest and most experienced flight training team,” said Doug May, vice president, Piston Aircraft. “Our commitment to supporting new pilot education and flight training is evident in the enthusiasm we see from our partner flight schools. Throughout 2016 we saw significant growth to the network and we are excited to continue that momentum into the new year.”





The growth led to record CPC curriculum sales in 2016, demonstrating the company’s commitment and leadership in flight training support. The network now includes a total of 163 flight schools, and Textron Aviation plans on further growth and expansion.

