U.S. Army Awards Leidos Simulation and Training Contract

Company Continues to Support Program Executive Office - Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a global science and technology company, was awarded a prime contract by the U.S. Army Program Executive Office – Simulation, Training and Instrumentation. The single-award cost-plus fixed-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity delivery order has a one-year period of performance and a total contract value of approximately $22 million. The delivery order was awarded under the Synthetic Environment Core (SE Core) Common Virtual Environment Management (CVEM) contract. Work will be performed primarily in Orlando, Fla.

The U.S. Army's SE Core CVEM program provides simulations with the ability to fully integrate and interoperate within live, virtual, constructive and gaming training domains to ensure the "Fair Fight". Under the delivery order, Leidos will continue to provide comprehensive, consistent, and seamless terrain data and battlefield equipment representations to support effective and realistic training environments for a broad range of simulation systems.





"We're excited to continue to provide a full range of innovative and flexible simulation technology using our extensive expertise in system engineering, software signal and image processing, and custom system integration," said Leidos Advanced Solutions Group President, Mike Chagnon. "We are dedicated to providing simulation technology that enables warfighters to train for ever-changing missions in global environments."

