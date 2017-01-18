Border Security Conference

15 February, 2017 - 16 February, 2017, Rome, Italy

We are proud to announce our 10th Annual Border Security Conference which will be taking place in Rome on the 15th and 16th February 2017 in Italy.

This conference programme will explore how political issues affecting the border security community, such as increasing immigration in the Mediterranean as well as cross-border terrorism, can be combated and managed using innovative technological solutions. Enhancing surveillance and detection strategies, effectively utilizing manned and unmanned vehicles as well as biometric technology and exploring the threats against land, sea and air borders will take centre stage at this global event. These topics will be addressed by military speakers, border control and customs officials, solution providers, and technological experts on hand to present the latest information and developments in Border Security.





With increasing globalisation and freedom of movement enhanced by political pressures, ensuring secure borders is a focal issue for nations across the globe. Currently, this is perhaps more prevalent in Europe than anywhere else with increasing waves of migration and threats of terrorism raising tensions across the continent. Therefore, our 10th Annual Border Security Conference will explore the strategies and technologies required to develop next generation capability in this vital area of national defence.



Benefits of Attending

Hear global perspectives on the developing threats at national borders

Meet and network with senior military decision makers as well as technological experts in the Border Security Community

Community Hear from military and border control experts on how they are effectively managing borders across Europe and the rest of the World in response to the migrant crisis as well as to the threat of cross-border terrorism

Explore the technical solutions in R&D, production and implementation and how these are being effectively utilised to enhance border security

Plus An Interactive Half-Day Pre-Conference Workshop | 14th February 2017

Biometrics for Border Management and Security

Hosted by: Max Snijder, CEO of the European Biometrics Group, European Association for Biometrics

12.30 - 4.30

Speakers:

Adriano Baptista , Head of Operations Division, EU Satellite Centre

, Head of Operations Division, EU Satellite Centre Brigadier General Walter Gitschthaler , Commander of the Provincial Military Command of Carinthia, Austrian Armed Forces

, Commander of the Provincial Military Command of Carinthia, Austrian Armed Forces Colleen Manaher , Executive Director, US Customs and Border Protection

, Executive Director, US Customs and Border Protection Colonel Paolo Emilio Recchia , Chief of Staff - Air Naval Operative Command Guardia di Finanza, Guardia di Finanza

, Chief of Staff - Air Naval Operative Command Guardia di Finanza, Guardia di Finanza Detective Superintendent Patrik Engstrom , Head of National Border Policing Section, Swedish National Bureau of Investigations

, Head of National Border Policing Section, Swedish National Bureau of Investigations Emmanuel Berton, Project manager Landside security and border controls at Aeroports de Paris, Aeroports De Paris

Project manager Landside security and border controls at Aeroports de Paris, Aeroports De Paris Jason Clarke , Border and Identity Solutions, International Organization for Migration (IOM)

, Border and Identity Solutions, International Organization for Migration (IOM) Jenna O'Steen , Unique Identity Services Global Lead, Accenture

, Unique Identity Services Global Lead, Accenture Jiri Celikovsky , Unit for Coordination, Interior Ministry Czech Republic

, Unit for Coordination, Interior Ministry Czech Republic John Vine , Independent Chief Inspector, Borders & Immigration

, Independent Chief Inspector, Borders & Immigration Julien Coudrey , Head of the API-PNR Project, French Customs

, Head of the API-PNR Project, French Customs Krum Garkov, Executive director, European Agency for the Operational Management of Large-Scale IT (eu-LISA)

Executive director, European Agency for the Operational Management of Large-Scale IT (eu-LISA) Lieutenant Colonel Urszula Mlodziejowska , Expert in Border Management Department, Polish Border Guard

, Expert in Border Management Department, Polish Border Guard Markku Mylly, Executive Director, European Maritime Safety Agency

Executive Director, European Maritime Safety Agency Max Snijder, Chairman, European Association for Biometrics

Chairman, European Association for Biometrics Michael Gaul , Emerging Security Challenges Division, NATO HQ

, Emerging Security Challenges Division, NATO HQ Mike Hardin , Deputy Director of the CBP Entry/Exit Transformation Office, US Customs and Border Protection

, Deputy Director of the CBP Entry/Exit Transformation Office, US Customs and Border Protection Mike Jones , Identity Dominance System Technical Lead, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

, Identity Dominance System Technical Lead, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Mr Paul Hunter, Chief Biometrics Strategy/Biometrics Division, Us Citizenship And Immigration Services

Chief Biometrics Strategy/Biometrics Division, Us Citizenship And Immigration Services Mr Robert Crepinko , Head of Europol's European Migrant Smuggling Center EMSC, Europol

, Head of Europol's European Migrant Smuggling Center EMSC, Europol Prof. Dr. Jack Clarke , Director, Program on Civil Security, George C Marshall Center for European Security Studies

, Director, Program on Civil Security, George C Marshall Center for European Security Studies Professor James Ferryman , Project Lead, EU 'PROTECT' Project

, Project Lead, EU 'PROTECT' Project Ray Batt , Director of Business Development , SITA

, Director of Business Development , SITA Rear Admiral Gianfranco Annunziata , 3rd Dept, Plans, Operations & Maritime Strategy, Italian Navy

, 3rd Dept, Plans, Operations & Maritime Strategy, Italian Navy Roelof Troost , Senior Project Manager, WCC Smart Search and Match

, Senior Project Manager, WCC Smart Search and Match Samy Gardemeister , Director of Enforcement, Finnish Customs

, Director of Enforcement, Finnish Customs William Phillips , Director of the Identity Capabilities Management Division, ICMD, Department of Homeland Security

