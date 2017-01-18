Completion of over 200 96-Month Inspections on Challenger Jets

Milestone demonstrates Network leadership in providing heavy maintenance

Inspection at 96 months is one of the most thorough maintenance events in aircraft's lifecycle

Best-selling Challenger aircraft offer reliability and exceptional cabin comfort

Bombardier Business Aircraft reaffirmed its tip-to-tail OEM expertise by announcing its Service Centre Network has completed over 200 96-month heavy inspections on Challenger business jets. This milestone demonstrates Bombardier Business Aircraft’s Service Centre Network leadership in providing heavy aircraft maintenance on Bombardier jets in a timely, value-added fashion.

“This milestone underscores our customers’ trust and confidence in Bombardier Business Aircraft’s industry-leading know-how,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Experience. “As the aircraft manufacturer, our level of expertise is unrivalled on the 96-month inspection, one of the most comprehensive in the aircraft’s lifetime.”





The 96-month inspection on the Challenger business jet is one of the most in-depth maintenance events in the aircraft’s lifecycle, which comes due during its eighth year of service and requires a thorough inspection of the airframe, structure and landing gear. Customers benefit from the Service Centre Network’s comprehensive capabilities and flexibility, as well as on-site parts inventory and engineering support. They can also maximize their maintenance event to complete additional work during the downtime, such as paint, installation of in-flight connectivity, avionics upgrades or interior refurbishment.

As Bombardier Business Aircraft’s fleet continues to grow, so does its award-winning Service Centre Network, with additional Customer Response Team trucks in the U.S., a brand new Tianjin Service Centre, and a new London-area Service Centre at London Biggin Hill Airport. The Network is equipped to support Bombardier Learjet , Challenger and Global business aircraft and is connected to Bombardier Business Aircraft’s 24/7 Customer Response Centre and world-class Customer Support Team.

With over 1,600 Challenger aircraft in the installed base, the in-service fleet has performed more than 4,300,000 landings and logged over 7,300,000 flight hours. Designed to facilitate in-flight meetings, Challenger aircraft have set the business aviation standard for reliability, efficiency and productivity for over 30 years. A Challenger business jet is more than a means from A to Z – it’s a boardroom in the sky. These aircraft are leaders in their respective segment and are the backbone of many corporate fleets.

