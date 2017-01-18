Navy Training Aircraft Mishap at NAS Meridian

Naval Air Station (NAS) Meridian reported a T-45C Goshawk jet aircraft assigned to Training Squadron NINE (VT-9), crashed Tuesday at approximately 1:53 p.m. while conducting a training flight. The incident occurred off the east runway on board the installation.

The student and instructor pilot were able to eject safely near the airfield.





NAS first responders were dispatched to the scene of the mishap and both pilots were subsequently taken to a local medical facility for evaluation.

Source : US Navy - view original press release