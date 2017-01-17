Aircraft Asset Management Seminar 2017
- 13 February, 2017 - 14 February, 2017, Hong Kong, Hong Kong
Highlights
- Learn about the best practices in Aircraft Asset Management
- Find out what should you be doing & how to benchmark your company
- What happens at the end of the lifecycle
- How to use insurance to minimise asset risk
- What can be learnt when Asset Management Goes Wrong
- Learn about credit and risk management
- What are the best practices to optimise your lease income
The commercial aviation market continues to grow - traffic has been growing at a faster rate than global GDP in recent years - aircraft production is at a high and the market has been good for leasing companies for almost a decade. With an average of six new leasing companies appearing each year for the past decade, many managements will have not experienced the kind of market downturn that we have seen in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s.
This seminar will inevitably prove useful to both experienced leasing companies as well as to the newer lessors in this industry, by highlighting the opportunities and challenges that are faced during 'normal' operations as well as in those difficult and challenging situations that arise from time to time, especially in market downturns.
Preparation is key, and this seminar aims to give those involved and interested in asset management, a clear and firm understanding of the issues facing the industry today.
Speakers
- Nigel Leishman, EVP, Lease Corporation International
- James Bradley, Snr Associate, Norton Rose Fulbright
- Paul Jebely, Partner, Pillsbury, Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
- Laurent Delvart, MD/Head of Asian Aviation Group, Credit Agricole, Corporate and Investment
- Oisin Murray
- Marian Pistik, CEO, Aerotask, fze
- Agung Piniji, Garuda Indonesia
- Clarence Yeung, Director Tax Services, PriceWaterhouseCoopers Ltd
- Simon Ferguson, VP Asset Management, Veling
- Simon J Murfitt, Asset, Banking, Project and Trade Finance, Consultant Solicitor - England & Wales, Keystone Law
- Peter Coles, Partner, Holman Fenwick Willan
- Will Gramolt, CFO, CDB Leasing Co
- Peter Huijbers, Director, PH Aviation Asia Ltd
- Eddy Pieniazek, Consultant, Pieniazek Consulting
- Summit Vasudeva, VP Asset Management, Avation PLC
- Thomas Charbonneau Kaplan, Aviation Analyst, Ascend Worldwide
- Laurent Janitza, VP Marketing, LCI Aviation
- John McKean, SVP Asset Management, Aviation Capital Group
- Thomas Bacchus, Senior Credit Director, CDB Leasing
- Luca Denora, Associate, Pillsbury Winthrop
- Luke Liberda, Associate, Holman Fenwick Willan
