Boeing Statement on Flight TK6491 Accident in Kyrgyzstan

Boeing extends its deepest condolences to the families of those who perished in the Flight TK6491 accident near Manas Airport Kyrgyzstan, operated by ACT Airlines, as well as its wishes for the recovery of those injured. A Boeing technical team is traveling to the accident site to provide assistance at the request and under the direction of the National Transportation Safety Board, which is the Unites States’ Accredited Representative to the investigation.

