Newsletter Subscription


Tuesday, Jan 17, 2017

RSS feed LinkedIn Twitter   |   Contact us Contact us

You are here: ASDNews Home > Boeing Statement on Flight TK6491 Accident in Kyrgyzstan


Boeing Statement on Flight TK6491 Accident in Kyrgyzstan

Boeing extends its deepest condolences to the families of those who perished in the Flight TK6491 accident near Manas Airport Kyrgyzstan, operated by ACT Airlines, as well as its wishes for the recovery of those injured. A Boeing technical team is traveling to the accident site to provide assistance at the request and under the direction of the National Transportation Safety Board, which is the Unites States’ Accredited Representative to the investigation.

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Jan 16, 2017

 

More News from The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA)

More Commercial Aircraft News

Aircraft Asset Management Seminar 2017

Feb 13 - 14, 2017 - Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Register More info


© 2004-2017 • ASDNews • be the first to know • contact usterms & conditionsprivacy policyadvertisingfaqs

zpsk