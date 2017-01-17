Swiss Signs For Jeppesen Crew Tracking Services

Jeppesen Crew Tracking increases planning efficiency and allows for recovery from disruptions

Jeppesen, a Boeing Company, has agreed to a new three-year service contract with Swiss International Air Lines, Ltd. (Swiss), the national airline of Switzerland. Through the agreement, Swiss will integrate Jeppesen Crew Tracking into their operations to optimize crew planning and recover from disruptions to planned crew schedules.

"Using Jeppesen Crew Tracking services enables us to manage daily operations in an efficient way, through the ability to quickly resolve the myriad operational issues that can result in changes to scheduled crew rosters," said Daniel Silvestri, head of Operations Planning, Swiss. "This service from Jeppesen will support early detection of potential crew schedule issues and provides multiple recovery options, with associated costs directly calculated and displayed. This will allow us to make the most informed decisions to repair crew schedules in real time."





Jeppesen Crew Tracking is a component of a family of crew management solutions that optimize operations and increase efficiency for airlines. The data analytics-driven tool employs modeling and simulation to reveal insights that lead to better decision-making and actions. This provides airlines with the ability to detect, resolve, and follow-up on changes to originally published crew plans. The system supports an on-demand approach to issues management, with an alert monitor feature that warns of problems that need to be addressed.

To complement the Crew Tracking solution, Swiss will also enhance its crew management capabilities through the use of the crew communication tool Jeppesen Crew Access. This allows crew to easily check-in/check-out and view relevant roster and itinerary elements.

"We are pleased to team with Swiss to enhance their day-of flight operations related to crew management and optimization services," said Peter Andersson, vice president, Jeppesen Crew Management. "Our Crew Tracking solution will provide Swiss with disruption management services, monitoring factors such as short connections, compliance with regulations and union agreements, missing check-ins, invalid visas, and more, to keep Swiss flights operating as scheduled on a global scale."

Source : Jeppesen - view original press release