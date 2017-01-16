International Military Helicopter 2017 Conference

31 January, 2017 - 2 February, 2017, London, United Kingdom

The World's Premier Military Rotorcraft Forum

Now in its 16th year, the International Military Helicopter Conference will gather Chiefs of Staff, Commanders, Enginners, Programme Managers and leading industry representatives from across the rotary and broader defence communities to take an in-depth, critical view of the current and future role and capabilities of military helicopters.

Since our last meeting in January 2016, Heads of State and Government of the member countries of NATO met in Warsaw to set out common strategic objectives and measure existing and emerging threats for the years ahead. What came out of this summit was a broad and complex mission set, addressing both conventional territorial conflicts in Europe and East Asia, and more hybrid but equally threatening security crises in the Mediterranean and Middle East. Regardless of environment or adversary, the helicopter will remain a critical asset to nations in the international security and peacekeeping community.





Debates around major new acquisition programmes, such as Future Vertical Lift, survivability and training will continue to play an important role in the helicopters community, and the 2017 event will provide a vital platform for commanders and operators who can offer their guidance and expertise as we continue to contend with this complex operating environment.



Experts From the Global Military Helicopter Community will Lead Discussions on:

Recent acquisition and modernisation programmes to maintain the lifecycle of army, air force and naval aviation helicopter fleets

Anti-submarine warfare and multirole helicopters - the challenges for managing multiple serviceability lifelines

Tactical data link systems, BLoS communications and open architecture requirements to better integrate complex avionics systems

Rotary strike, precision weapons and directed energy technology

Training & Simulation - cost effective solutions for helicopter pilots and the challenges for maintaining a combat-ready helicopter force

Next Generation technologies - from 3D printing and the future of MRO to manned-unmanned teaming and aerial refuelling

Aircraft survivability and self-protection upgrades - how to better protect the helicopter pilot against a more sophisticated adversary stockpile

"I'm very pleased to see the diversity of military attendees at this event, and also the different elements from both the air forces and land forces, so it's a great opportunity for us to be in a diverse militarycustomer base."

Dave Butler, General Dynamics



"Military Helicopter was an excellent opportunity to network and understand what other countries are doing"

Matthew Dougherty, Lockheed Martin



"A very high level of knowledge is available at International Military Helicopter"

Lieutenant Commander Owe Borjes, Head of Materiel Development, Swedish Air Force



"There's a lot of key personnel here... it's good that you can get to talk to people and the right people are here to talk to, so if you're going to make an impression, this is a good place to do it."

Mike Scimone, Donaldson

Download Conference Agenda

Speakers

Chairman

Air Vice Marshal Paul Luker , Former Commander, Joint Helicopter Command

, Former Commander, Joint Helicopter Command Colonel Paul Edwards, Retired Chief of Staff, Director of Army Aviation, British Army

Retired Chief of Staff, Director of Army Aviation, British Army Andrew Drwiega , Director & Editor, DefenceWorX Ltd

Early-confirmed speakers:

Lieutenant General Baldev Raj Mahat , Chief of the General Staff, Nepalese Army

, Chief of the General Staff, Nepalese Army Major General Richard Felton , Commander, Joint Helicopter Command

, Commander, Joint Helicopter Command Major General Leon N Thurgood , Deputy for Acquisition and Systems Management, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology)

, Deputy for Acquisition and Systems Management, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology) Major General Khalil Dar, General Officer Commanding, Army Aviation Command

General Officer Commanding, Army Aviation Command Brigadier General Gert Gawellek , Deputy Division Commander, Division Schnelle Kräfte and Director of Army Flight Operations, Bundeswehr

, Deputy Division Commander, Division Schnelle Kräfte and Director of Army Flight Operations, Bundeswehr Major General Frank Muth , Program Manager, Saudi Arabian National Guard

, Program Manager, Saudi Arabian National Guard Commodore Chris Smallhorn , Commander, Fleet Air Arm

, Commander, Fleet Air Arm Major General Emiro Barrios , Aviation Army Commander, Colombian Army

, Aviation Army Commander, Colombian Army Major General Roberto Minini , Commander, Italian Army Aviation

, Commander, Italian Army Aviation Colonel Lenny Brown MBE, Commander, Commando Helicopter Force

MBE, Commander, Commando Helicopter Force Colonel Allan H Lanceta , Commander, Corpus Christi Army Depot (CCAD)

, Commander, Corpus Christi Army Depot (CCAD) Captain Edwin Tritschler RN, Deputy Head Certification, UK Military Aviation Authority

RN, Deputy Head Certification, UK Military Aviation Authority Colonel Jean-Didier Van Dez Ande , NH90 Program Manager, Belgian Ministry of Defence

, NH90 Program Manager, Belgian Ministry of Defence Lieutenant Colonel Edmond Toudji , OCEM Projection and Mobility Support, French Air Force

, OCEM Projection and Mobility Support, French Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Jaro Kesänen , Chief of Army Aviation, Finnish Defence Forces

, Chief of Army Aviation, Finnish Defence Forces Lieutenant Colonel Bernd Schäfers , Assistant Section Chief, Certification Policy, German Military Aviation Authority

, Assistant Section Chief, Certification Policy, German Military Aviation Authority Major Joe Fry, MAWTS-1 ADT&E AH-1Z Instructor Pilot, U.S. Marine Corps

MAWTS-1 ADT&E AH-1Z Instructor Pilot, U.S. Marine Corps Major Nicolas Delbart, CSAR Squadron, French Air Force

CSAR Squadron, French Air Force Mr Dimitrios Petridis , Aviation Support Programme Manager, NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA)

, Aviation Support Programme Manager, NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) Kelvin Nunn , Program Executive Office - Aviation, U.S. Army

, Program Executive Office - Aviation, U.S. Army Mr John Bowker, Team Leader – Air Survivability Systems, Dstl

Team Leader – Air Survivability Systems, Dstl Mr Keith Flail , VP of Military Business Development, Bell Helicopter

, VP of Military Business Development, Bell Helicopter Colonel Peter Eadie (Retd), UK Army Aviation, Strategy & Business Development, Defence & Security, CAE

(Retd), UK Army Aviation, Strategy & Business Development, Defence & Security, CAE Lieutenant Colonel Frederic Hauviller , Senior Aeronautical Expert, French Army Aviation Command

, Senior Aeronautical Expert, French Army Aviation Command David Lord MBA, EW Director, Leonardo

MBA, EW Director, Leonardo Tony Duthie , Head of Market Development, Leonardo

, Head of Market Development, Leonardo Quentin Wautier, Product Manager, Airborne Weapon Systems, FN Herstal

Product Manager, Airborne Weapon Systems, FN Herstal Eric Mornard , Vice President, Business Segment, Airborne Weapon Systems, TDA ARMEMENTS SAS

, Vice President, Business Segment, Airborne Weapon Systems, TDA ARMEMENTS SAS Gabriel Popa , VP Aerospace Europe, Pall Europe Ltd

, VP Aerospace Europe, Pall Europe Ltd Dave Marone, Executive Vice President, New Business Development & Strategy, BLR Aerospace

Executive Vice President, New Business Development & Strategy, BLR Aerospace Major General Rozzano Briguez , Chief of the Air Staff, Philippine Air Force

, Chief of the Air Staff, Philippine Air Force Philippe Kohn , Marketing Manager, Combat Military Platforms, Airbus

