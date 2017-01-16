Historic Cape Canaveral Building Gets New LM Tenants

The U.S. Navy and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) cut the ribbon on a newly-renovated facility at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Jan. 4. Nearly 200 Lockheed Martin employees who work on the Navy’s Fleet Ballistic Missile program will move into the facility over the next few months.

The government facility, which is known as the Engineering and Operations (or E&O) building, was originally constructed in 1961 for NASA’s first manned spaceflight program, Project Mercury. The company has been renovating the facility since June, and the first employees move in this week.





“We are honored to be moving into a building with such a strong heritage,” said Eric Scherff, vice president of Lockheed Martin’s Fleet Ballistic Missile program. “By increasing our workforce here at Cape Canaveral, we are able to expand our local partnership with Navy Strategic Systems Programs to deliver more affordable support to this critical weapon system testing and sustainment mission.”

In 2015, Lockheed Martin announced plans to bring 130 jobs to Cape Canaveral by 2017, and many of the building’s residents will fill those positions. By the end of 2017, Lockheed Martin expects to have nearly 720 employees who work on the Fleet Ballistic Missile program in Brevard County.

