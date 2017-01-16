NASA Awards Engineering Contract for Earth, Space Science Missions

NASA has awarded a contract to KBRwyle Technology Solutions, LLC of Columbia, Maryland, for engineering services to support more than 20 NASA exploration missions.

The Ground Systems and Missions Operations-2 contract is cost-plus-award fee, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity, with a total maximum ordering value of $442 million. The effective ordering period begins March 1 and runs through Feb. 28, 2022.





KBRwyle will support a wide range of mission operations, including concept studies, formulation development, implementation, operations, sustaining engineering and decommissioning. They also will support operations studies, systems engineering, design, implementation, integration and testing of ground systems and operations products, mission operations and sustaining engineering.

The contract supports various NASA missions managed by Space Science Mission Operations and Earth Science Mission Operations at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. These include, but are not limited to, the Polar Operational Environmental Satellite, Magnetospheric Multi-Scale, Global Precipitation Measurement, Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution, Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, James Webb Space Telescope, and Solar Dynamics Observatory.

