AF selects Diligent to facilitate transition of COMSEC tracking to Joint program

Air Force Contract COMSEC/CCI awarded to Diligent Consulting Inc.

Diligent Consulting Inc. (Diligent), announced today that they have been awarded the Air Force (AF) Communications Secure (COMSEC) and Controlled Cryptographic Items (CCI) Accountability and Tracking (COMSEC/CCI) Tool program, a $1,576,455 contract under the NETCENTS-2 Application Services Small Business IDIQ vehicle.

The Diligent team will be responsible for providing engineering, logistics, and technical support of the current conversion and development effort to implement an AF Module within the existing Army web-based Information Security Systems Program Application (ISSPA). The system will provide logistics intelligence and life-cycle documentation history for AF COMSEC/CCI asset visibility and accountability by serial number and software version.





"Diligent is thrilled to take on a new role with our long time customer the Air Force Cryptologic Cyber Systems Division. Under this contract, we will support the AF priority of safe physical transfer of logistics data without disruption of current operations or compromise of sensitive and/or classified information," says Rick Riney, Diligent's COO. "This effort also supports Diligent's strategic initiative to expand our Cryptologic, COMSEC, Cyber and Information Assurance business line."

