Thales wins key avionics selection on Brazil's Azul A320NEO fleet

Thales will supply a package of advanced avionics components on Azul's newest fleet of 58 A320NEO.

The package will include the market leading Thales FMS and T3CAS.

The components are perfectly suited to the growing airline's route network.

Thales has been selected by Azul for the supply of avionics equipment on their newest fleet of 58 A320NEO’s. This selection represents the latest in a series of contract signings across 2016, highlighting Thales’s growth in Latin America along all its key civil aerospace activities.

“This selection by s very important for Thales. Azul is a key customer in the region. With a very successful growth strategy and growing route nework, their selection once again highlights Thales’s position as the leading avionics systems developer in South America. It also underscores our willingness to continuously modernize and adapt our offering to the needs of our customers.”

Daniel Malka, Thales Vice President, Avionics Services Worldwide activities





The package of systems to be equipped on the fleet includes the Thales Flight Management System (FMS)1, the undisputed market leading FMS on the market with over 60% global market share, and the only one structured around the “what you see what you fly” principle of realistic display navigation and trajectory.

Another major component of the package will be the Thales/ACSS T3CAS surveillance system2, the first to be certified as standard on Airbus single aisle aircraft. It also includes the latest generation transponder system to be fully ADS-B out ready, engineered to meet the requirements of growing airspaces which form the major route destination network of this fast growing South American airline. As part of the package, Thales will also supply ELT Integra Emergency Locator Transmitter.

Source : Thales - view original press release