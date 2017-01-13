Vencore Labs To Work With DARPA To Optimize Airborne Communications

Vencore, Inc., announced that its innovative research arm, Vencore Labs, has been awarded a prime contract on the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) Dynamic Network Adaptation for Mission Optimization (DyNAMO) program. The 17-month contract has a value of over $2.5 million with options.

DARPA's DyNAMO program aims to deliver new technologies that will allow diverse airborne systems and networks to communicate and work together, while providing resilience against hostile jamming attempts. Under this new contract, Vencore Labs will be focused on optimizing network and radio functionality in adverse environments.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Battlefield Management System Market Research Report 2021

Specifically, the Vencore Labs team will develop and deliver an innovative framework to enable adaptation of networks and systems while maintaining scalability and stability. This new approach will provide a means to incorporate a wide set of mission objectives at all adaptation stages in order to ensure that the utility of information to the mission is maximized.

"Solving the nation's most complex problems is what we do," said Petros Mouchtaris, Ph.D., president of Vencore Labs. "Having the opportunity to play a leading role in enabling our country to conduct operations against adversaries while configuring our most critical assets in advance of a mission, is a real honor. We look forward to expanding our partnership with DARPA on the DyNAMO program."

Vencore Labs' unique approach is designed to maintain connectivity in spite of jamming, singular outages or aircraft motion by dynamically shifting and re-routing the flow of information to alternate paths to ensure delivery. The framework will dynamically select connection points between different waveforms and then adaptively shift the communication over those alternative network paths, much as modern traffic applications will dynamically reroute automobile traffic across a variety of road networks to optimize transportation.

Source : Vencore, Inc. - view original press release