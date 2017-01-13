CACI to Support DLA

Work Will Provide Full Range of IT Support to Advance DLA Enterprise Functions

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a prime position on a multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract with a $6 billion ceiling value to provide information technology (IT), technical, and management expertise in support of the Defense Logistics Agency’s (DLA) Information Operations Office (J6), program offices, and other Department of Defense (DoD) agencies. The eight-year J6 Enterprise Technology Services (JETS) contract positions CACI for new work in its Business Systems, Enterprise IT, and Cyber Security market areas.

As DoD’s largest logistics combat support agency, the DLA provides worldwide logistics, acquisition, and technical support to the military services, civilian agencies, and foreign countries. Under the JETS acquisition vehicle, CACI will offer a wide range of support across the 21 task areas of the DLA IT enterprise to advance the agency’s IT capabilities. Task areas include network and telecommunications, defense business systems support, and information assurance and cyber security.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

The Best of Network Security 2016

CACI Chief Operating Officer and President of U.S. Operations John Mengucci said, “CACI has a long and successful track record of partnering with the Defense Logistics Agency. This award reflects DLA’s confidence in our proven capabilities and provides an outstanding opportunity to bring the agency a full range of CACI’s IT solutions and services.”

Ken Asbury, CACI’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI is proud to support the Defense Logistics Agency in its mission to deliver essential solutions and services to America’s troops and allies. By leveraging our deep expertise in business systems and enterprise IT, we enable improved efficiency and productivity for government customers serving critical missions worldwide.”

Source : CACI International Inc - view original press release