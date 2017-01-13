Newsletter Subscription


Friday, Jan 13, 2017

RSS feed LinkedIn Twitter   |   Contact us Contact us

You are here: ASDNews Home > ERAPSCO Awarded $30.3 M for US Navy Sonobuoy Contract


ERAPSCO Awarded $30.3 M for US Navy Sonobuoy Contract

Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA) and Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE) announce the award of subcontracts valued at $30.3 million to their ERAPSCO joint venture, for the manufacture of sonobuoys for the United States Navy. The award is a GFY17 ERAPSCO Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract release for sonobuoy requirements under ERAPSCO’s five year contract. ERAPSCO will provide production subcontracts in the amount of $18.5 million and $11.8 million to Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton De Leon Springs, LLC respectively. Production will take place at Ultra Electronics USSI’s Columbia City, IN facility and Sparton’s De Leon Springs, FL facility and is expected to be completed by November 2018.

“I am pleased that we have secured this important contract that will continue to provide critical sensor capabilities to the US Navy. This contract is a reflection of the increased focus on anti-submarine warfare and the US Navy’s commitment to providing key technology for this important mission”, stated Rakesh Sharma, Chief Executive of Ultra Electronics.


Related Research on ASDReports.com:
Global Submarine Market 2016-2020

"We are pleased that the Navy continually shows confidence in Sparton, to deliver a product, so vital to the safety of the American public," said Joe Hartnett, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Sparton Corporation. "We are committed to maintaining that level of trust, by manufacturing high-quality devices that perform flawlessly."

Source : Sparton Corporation - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Jan 12, 2017

 

More News from Sparton Corporation

More Undersea Warfare News

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology Conference

Jan 30 - 31, 2017 - Rome, Italy

Register More info


More Sensors News

Integrated Air and Missile Defence 2017 Conference

Mar 29 - 30, 2017 - London, United Kingdom

Register More info


More Radar / EW News

Airborne ISR & C2 Battle Management 2017 Conference

Mar 14 - 16, 2017 - London, United Kingdom

Register More info


More Contracts News

ITAR Defense Trade Controls e-Seminar

Jan 1 - Dec 31, 2017 - USB Drive, Windows Computer

Register More info


© 2004-2017 • ASDNews • be the first to know • contact usterms & conditionsprivacy policyadvertisingfaqs

zpsk