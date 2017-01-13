Liteye and Tribalco Team to Deliver AUDS Counter Drone Systems to US Military Customers

Liteye's counter-UAS system ("AUDS") has been deployed with U.S. Forces to protect critical assets and personnel; Tribalco provides infield installation and training support.

Liteye Systems, Inc., provider of the AUDS counter unmanned defense system, and Tribalco, LLC, a global integrated technology services and solutions company, have teamed up in order to deliver multiple AUDS systems to the U.S. Military.

"Our team is very proud to become part of the effort to detect, track, identify, and defeat rogue UAVs threatening our Forces," stated Thomas Scott, President of Liteye Systems. He added, "As the legitimate use of unmanned vehicles becomes more prevalent in many industries, they become readily available for illicit use by our enemies. With the right technologies, we can provide coverage to our warfighters, while they conduct their mission of protecting against those who wish them harm."





Over the last 18 months, the AUDS system has been heavily evaluated and tested by US military and government organizations. Through this process, AUDS consistently exceeded the mission requirements, simultaneously providing ground and air surveillance against possible threats.

AUDS is a second-generation system that detects, tracks, identifies, and defeats unmanned aerial systems ("UAS"), commonly called drones or UAV. The AUDS system utilizes state-of-the-art radar, precision thermal and daylight cameras, advanced video tracking, and multiple non-kinetic defeat capabilities. All creating a powerful combination for defense against hostile UAV's. AUDS is a TRL-9 level system, and is in full production.

"Tribalco has been working with Liteye since the inception of AUDS, and through our partnership, we have worked diligently to provide certified AUDS installers and trainers to meet the immediate mission requirements of U.S. Forces," stated Zac Neumayr, Vice President, Tribalco. "As a global system integrator with extensive experience working with the U.S Military, we understand the importance of enhancing perimeter protection to stay ahead of threats to life or property."

Source : Liteye Systems, Inc. - view original press release