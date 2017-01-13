Cubic to Demo Immersive Simulators for Firearms Training

Cubic Global Defense offers realistic use-of-force training solutions to police officer

Cubic Global Defense (CGD), a business unit of Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB), today announced it will showcase various firearms training solutions that test and improve shooting and judgment skills at SHOT Show held in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 17 – 20. SHOT Show, organized by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, is the largest tradeshow for law enforcement as well as professionals involved in shooting sports and hunting.

At the show, Cubic will offer a live simulator demonstration of the PRISim Suite®, a range of firearms simulators that provide an immersive training environment through the use of interactive video scenarios, allowing trainees to experience stress, fear and threats from the virtual actors on screen. Cubic will also have demonstrations of its Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES) Individual Weapon System (IWS) as well as information on QuickRange®, live-fire range design and Cubic | NEK’s live training solutions available at the show.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

The Global Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market 2016-2026

“Law enforcement and security officers need to make split-second decisions in uncertain and dangerous situations, so use-of-force training is critical,” said Brooks Davis, business development manager, Cubic Global Defense. “Cubic’s PRISim system provides full-featured judgment evaluation and force options training in a safe, effective and realistic learning environment so trainees can practice proper marksmanship and judgment skills in a variety of high-threat scenarios.”

Cubic will showcase the following training solutions at the event:

PRISim Suite : Leverages high-definition, interactive videos and game-engine technology to create realistic training theatres for all aspects of firearms handling. Realistic and adaptable scenarios are used to develop judgmental and practical skills in a wide range of life threatening situations.

: Leverages high-definition, interactive videos and game-engine technology to create realistic training theatres for all aspects of firearms handling. Realistic and adaptable scenarios are used to develop judgmental and practical skills in a wide range of life threatening situations. MILES IWS 2 : A realistic tactical engagement simulation system that accurately replicates both the actual firing capabilities and effects of weapons during training. It is capable of detecting hits from laser “bullets,” and performs damage and/or casualty assessments on targets.

: A realistic tactical engagement simulation system that accurately replicates both the actual firing capabilities and effects of weapons during training. It is capable of detecting hits from laser “bullets,” and performs damage and/or casualty assessments on targets. QuickRange : A full-service, pre-fabricated shooting range that can be delivered to any location ready-to-use. QuickRange eliminates the challenges associated with building a traditional shooting range (design, construction, installation, etc.) and is the ideal solution for military, law enforcement and security agencies that do not have facilities for live-fire training.

: A full-service, pre-fabricated shooting range that can be delivered to any location ready-to-use. QuickRange eliminates the challenges associated with building a traditional shooting range (design, construction, installation, etc.) and is the ideal solution for military, law enforcement and security agencies that do not have facilities for live-fire training. Live-Fire Range Design: The development of a shooting range design combining a needs-based approach with the knowledge of industry-leading subject matter experts to provide safe, efficient, cutting-edge training facilities.

Source : Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) - view original press release