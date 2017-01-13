Cyber Defence and Network Security Conference

24 January, 2017 - 26 January, 2017, London, United Kingdom

Understand what your government and military partners are doing to improve the cyber resilience of the nation, and what your organisation needs to be doing to help in this fight

In July 2016, NATO officially recognised cyber security as a domain of war, and as such recognised that international law applies to cyberspace. This briefing came as no real surprise to anyone working in the cyberspace realm within the militaries across Europe, in fact google any NATO country and cyber security and you will see the relevant Minister of Defence promoting the need to improve national cyber capabilities.

With state (or at least nationalistic) cyber threat actors attacking national systems, such as the hack on Obama's schedule, recently the release of Olympic athletes data, cyber security continues to dominate both the news, and these organisations priorities. The UK government invested a record GBP1.9bn to improve the UK's cyber resilience, with the new National Cyber Security Center (who are confirmed to speak at the event) opening in November 2016 to lead the effort at national protection; this highlights how the focus has shifted onto cyber resilience, and as such, places CDANS in a perfect place to facilitate this national conversation.





Don't miss this opportunity to attend on the 25th and 26th January, and engage in the international debate regarding the focus we must be placing on Cyber Security, and understand how best to guide your future defensive investments.



Key themes being addressed at Cyber Defence and Network Security include:

How different leading nations are tackling the issue of Cyber Defence and Network security with insights from senior military figures into their current best practices and their view on the future of Cyber Security

with insights from senior military figures into their current best practices and their view on the future of Insight into how different organisation and nations are providing training for all staff, and investigating what efforts can be made from the ground level of cyber security , from essential training methods for defence staff to policies around governance and management of cyber defence teams.

, from essential training methods for defence staff to policies around governance and management of cyber defence teams. A range of different organisations and nations exploring how the development of their environment, with relation to BYOD, the Internet of Things, and a military focus on the security of weaponry against the threat of cyberspace

Information on the situational awareness of different organisations, and how they are constantly looking to improve this, and police where the threats originate

Why you should attend Cyber Defence and Network Security 2017:

Learn from leading nations on their best cyber security practices, and also the threats that concern them in the future, from best methods of training to concerns around the 'Internet of Things.'

Improve your knowledge from the industry as to the best tools and solutions available to help ensure total network security.

Exposure to organisations outside of the military, ranging from private to public services, with the question being posed ''What lessons can be learnt from outside of our network?''

2017 Speakers

Major General James Hockenhull, Director, Cyber Intelligence and Information Integration (DCI3), UK MoD

Director, Cyber Intelligence and Information Integration (DCI3), UK MoD Brigadier General Christos Athanasiadis , CCD ACOS J CYBER, SHAPE NATO

, CCD ACOS J CYBER, SHAPE NATO Sherrill Nicely , Chief Information Security Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

, Chief Information Security Officer, Central Intelligence Agency Don Davidson , Deputy Director, CS Implementation & Acquisition Integration Chief, CS Lifecycle Risk Management, DoD CIO’s Office

, Deputy Director, CS Implementation & Acquisition Integration Chief, CS Lifecycle Risk Management, DoD CIO’s Office Colonel Daniel Cheesman , Navy Information Superiority Deputy Assistant Chief of Staff, Royal Navy

, Navy Information Superiority Deputy Assistant Chief of Staff, Royal Navy Colonel Eric Alardet , Deputy Cyber, Planning and Operations Centre, French Defence Staff

, Deputy Cyber, Planning and Operations Centre, French Defence Staff Lieutenant Colonel Marco Krempel , Director CERT Bundeswehr, Bundeswehr

, Director CERT Bundeswehr, Bundeswehr Major Harry Porteous , Senior Manager - Defence Cyber Programme, UK MoD

, Senior Manager - Defence Cyber Programme, UK MoD Sven Sakkov , Director, NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence

, Director, NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence Deon Vergutz , Vice President, Cyber, Ships & Advanced Technologies, Cyber Solutions Lockheed Martin Rotary & Mission Systems

, Vice President, Cyber, Ships & Advanced Technologies, Cyber Solutions Lockheed Martin Rotary & Mission Systems Pamela Warren , Director, Government and Industry Initatives, Palo Alto Networks

, Director, Government and Industry Initatives, Palo Alto Networks Deborah Patterson , Head of Energy Cyber Security, Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

, Head of Energy Cyber Security, Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Confirmed Speaker, Senior Representative, National Cyber Security Centre

Senior Representative, National Cyber Security Centre Wolfgang Roehrig , Programme Manager and Project Officer Cyber Defence, European Defence Agency

, Programme Manager and Project Officer Cyber Defence, European Defence Agency Daniel Selman , Cyber Industry Deputy Head, JFC ISS DAIS, UK MoD

, Cyber Industry Deputy Head, JFC ISS DAIS, UK MoD Todd Renner , Assistant Legal Attaché, FBI

, Assistant Legal Attaché, FBI Ian Goslin , Managing Director / Head of UK CyberSecurity, Airbus

, Managing Director / Head of UK CyberSecurity, Airbus Erik Wennerström , Director-General, Rule of Law, Cyber Security and Crime Prevention, Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention

, Director-General, Rule of Law, Cyber Security and Crime Prevention, Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention Julian Brazier, Minister of State for Reserves, House of Commons

Minister of State for Reserves, House of Commons Keith Gladstone , Director Strategy & Business Development Europe, CAE Elektronik GmbH

, Director Strategy & Business Development Europe, CAE Elektronik GmbH Captain (RN) Shaun Prescott , Deputy Head Operations, UK MoD

