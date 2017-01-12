Newsletter Subscription


Thursday, Jan 12, 2017

2017 Price Adjustment for Airbus' Modern, Fuel-efficient Aircraft

Airbus has increased the average list prices of its aircraft by one percent across the product line, effective from January 1st 2017. This price increase has been calculated according to Airbus’ standard escalation formula over the January 2016 to January 2017 period and takes into account the materials and commodities prices.

John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft said: “Our new 2017 pricing affirms the value of Airbus’ modern, comprehensive and fuel-efficient aircraft family.” He added: “The price increase also reflects our customers’ satisfaction with the winning combination of performance, operating economics and passenger experience.”


AIRBUS AIRCRAFT

2017 AVERAGE LIST PRICES* (USD millions)

A318

 

75.9

A319

 

90.5

 

A320

 

99.0

A321

 

116.0

A319neo

 

99.5

A320neo

 

108.4

 

A321neo

 

127.0

A330-200

 

233.8

A330-800 (neo)

 

254.8

A330-200 Freighter

 

237.0

A330-300

 

259.0

A330-900 (neo)

 

290.6

A350-800

 

275.1

A350-900

 

311.2

A350-1000

 

359.3

A380

 

436.9

 

Source : Airbus

