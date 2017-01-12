2017 Price Adjustment for Airbus' Modern, Fuel-efficient Aircraft

Airbus has increased the average list prices of its aircraft by one percent across the product line, effective from January 1st 2017. This price increase has been calculated according to Airbus’ standard escalation formula over the January 2016 to January 2017 period and takes into account the materials and commodities prices.

John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft said: “Our new 2017 pricing affirms the value of Airbus’ modern, comprehensive and fuel-efficient aircraft family.” He added: “The price increase also reflects our customers’ satisfaction with the winning combination of performance, operating economics and passenger experience.”





AIRBUS AIRCRAFT

2017 AVERAGE LIST PRICES* (USD millions)

A318 75.9 A319 90.5 A320 99.0 A321 116.0 A319neo 99.5 A320neo 108.4 A321neo 127.0 A330-200 233.8 A330-800 (neo) 254.8 A330-200 Freighter 237.0 A330-300 259.0 A330-900 (neo) 290.6 A350-800 275.1 A350-900 311.2 A350-1000 359.3 A380 436.9

Source : Airbus, an EADS N.V. company (Paris: EAD.PA) - view original press release