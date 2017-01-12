2017 Price Adjustment for Airbus' Modern, Fuel-efficient Aircraft
Airbus has increased the average list prices of its aircraft by one percent across the product line, effective from January 1st 2017. This price increase has been calculated according to Airbus’ standard escalation formula over the January 2016 to January 2017 period and takes into account the materials and commodities prices.
John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft said: “Our new 2017 pricing affirms the value of Airbus’ modern, comprehensive and fuel-efficient aircraft family.” He added: “The price increase also reflects our customers’ satisfaction with the winning combination of performance, operating economics and passenger experience.”
Global Military and Civil Aircraft Industry 2016 Market Research Report
AIRBUS AIRCRAFT
2017 AVERAGE LIST PRICES* (USD millions)
|
A318
|
75.9
|
A319
|
90.5
|
A320
|
99.0
|
A321
|
116.0
|
A319neo
|
99.5
|
A320neo
|
108.4
|
A321neo
|
127.0
|
A330-200
|
233.8
|
A330-800 (neo)
|
254.8
|
A330-200 Freighter
|
237.0
|
A330-300
|
259.0
|
A330-900 (neo)
|
290.6
|
A350-800
|
275.1
|
A350-900
|
311.2
|
A350-1000
|
359.3
|
A380
|
436.9
Source : Airbus, an EADS N.V. company (Paris: EAD.PA) - view original press release
Aircraft Asset Management Seminar 2017
Feb 13 - 14, 2017 - Hong Kong, Hong Kong