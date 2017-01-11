Surface Warships Conference

24 January, 2017 - 26 January, 2017, London, United Kingdom

Surface Warships is the world's premier international conference for all elements of the surface fleet community, including senior serving officers, technical experts and industry leaders

This major international event is now in its sixth year, and will be held in London between 24th -26th January 2017.

The focus of Surface Warships is on the mainstay of modern naval forces: corvettes, frigates and destroyers. A thematic balance is struck between operational/strategic discussion, and the design and construction of the platforms themselves, their combat systems, communications and armaments.





Key themes this year will include:

The impact of a resurgent Russian Navy and an increasingly capable Chinese Navy on strategic priorities and platform design/procurement, and how this will affect your business or organisation

The quantity vs. quality debate: High-cost, high-capability vessels vs. larger numbers of lower-tech platforms, both as adversaries and as internal procurement options, and what this will mean for the future composition of your navy - or the requirements of your customers.

In-depth analysis on how the modernization and development of advanced Naval Combat Systems is further increasing the capability of existing and planned platforms and how this could enable you to modernize and upgrade existing platforms more expediently

Examination of concerns relating to ship design, in particular the need for area and near-peer denial vs. humanitarian considerations/disaster relief, and what this means for future platforms. We will examine the increasing need for a modular approach to ship design, in order to guarantee that your high-cost platform is also high-capability

Ensuring interoperability between high-end vessels in order to improve coordination and fighting ability, specifically focusing on NATO nations' modernisation and procurement efforts, in order to reduce the cost-burden to individual navies and ensure that allied vessels form a seamlessly integrated fighting force

Take part in this well-known international event, and participate in our dedicated focus day on Naval Combat Systems. This new addition to the Surface Warships programme is devoted to specific, in-depth, discussions and briefings from global thought-leaders and practitioners in the Combat Systems field, and will address topics around modernisation, modularity, interoperability, integration and acquisition of Naval Combat Systems.

Led by senior military and industry personnel, you will have the opportunity to gain both strategic and technical insight from naval leadership and subject matter experts, including information on long-term plans and goals, allowing you to define best practice and to understand how the application of the latest technologies will enable you to deliver greater effect as a naval force.



"Excellent opportunity to focus on one of the most important maritime aspects."

Italian Navy



"Very valuable as a networking event"

Director, Strategic Programs, DRS Power Technology, Inc.



"I thought the quality of the speakers was excellent and the way they were grouped together created a lot of synergy. I have been to 3 Surface Warships events it is an outstanding opportunity to interact with counterparts from a wide range of navies and industry."

Programme Manager, US Navy

Early-confirmed speakers:

Vice Admiral Alexandru Mirsu , Commander, Romanian Navy

, Commander, Romanian Navy Rear Admiral Paddy McAlpine , Deputy Commander, STRIKFORNATO

, Deputy Commander, STRIKFORNATO Rear Admiral Waldemar Gluszko , Deputy Director General, EU Military Staff

, Deputy Director General, EU Military Staff Rear Admiral To be designated by Chief of Navy, tbc, Indonesian Navy

To be designated by Chief of Navy, tbc, Indonesian Navy Captain Manuel Martinez Ruiz , F110 Programme Manager, Spanish Navy

, F110 Programme Manager, Spanish Navy Captain Jacek Hamera , Chief of Procurement and Naval Development, Polish Naval Inspectorate

, Chief of Procurement and Naval Development, Polish Naval Inspectorate Captain Marcellino Corsi , Naval Defence System Operational Requirements, Italian Navy

, Naval Defence System Operational Requirements, Italian Navy Captain Antonio Gonzales Garcia , Combat Systems SCOMBA Programme Director, Spanish Navy

, Combat Systems SCOMBA Programme Director, Spanish Navy Captain Shane Craig , Deputy Commander Fleet Air Arm, Royal Australian Navy

, Deputy Commander Fleet Air Arm, Royal Australian Navy Captain Antonio Rodrigues Mateus , Director, Technical & Customer, Arsenal do Alfeite

, Director, Technical & Customer, Arsenal do Alfeite Commander (Senior Grade) Patrik Norberg , Head of Mid- and Long term Naval Capabilities, Swedish Navy

, Head of Mid- and Long term Naval Capabilities, Swedish Navy Commander Andreas Uhl , Department of Planning, Group Future Development, German Navy

, Department of Planning, Group Future Development, German Navy Commander Richard Gans, Naval Requirements and Policy, Royal Netherlands Navy

Naval Requirements and Policy, Royal Netherlands Navy Commander Massimo Gardini, Head of Electronic Warfare Office, Italian Navy

Head of Electronic Warfare Office, Italian Navy Rear Admiral (ret.) Kurt Jensen , Director, Naval Team Denmark

, Director, Naval Team Denmark Mr. Nick Childs, Senior Fellow for Naval Forces and Maritime Security, International Institute for Strategic Studies

Senior Fellow for Naval Forces and Maritime Security, International Institute for Strategic Studies Officer to be designated, tbc, NATO MARCOM

tbc, NATO MARCOM Representative of the , Chief of Naval Staff Ships and Chief Naval Logistics Officer, Royal Navy

, Chief of Naval Staff Ships and Chief Naval Logistics Officer, Royal Navy N96 Surface Weapons branch , tbc, US Navy

, tbc, US Navy Mr Andy Fawkes , Synthetic Training Advisor, UK Ministry of Defence

Source : ASDEvents