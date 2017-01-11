Airbus signs MoU with Taiwan's China Airlines

To develop its Maintenance, Engineering and Training capabilities

Airbus has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Airlines (CAL) to support the development of the airline’s maintenance, engineering and technical training capabilities in Taiwan. Under the MoU, Airbus and CAL will evaluate technical and business solutions to develop the carrier’s services for all Airbus aircraft types currently operated by the airline, which include the A350 XWB, A330/A340, and A320 families.

The companies will also jointly evaluate and promote CAL’s retrofit activities and cabin and airframe modifications, the feasibility of approving the airline’s maintenance training centre and developing its maintenance training capabilities in Taiwan ranging from ab-initio programmes to courses for mechanics. In addition, they will evaluate the benefits of Satair Group and other Airbus affiliates becoming key parts providers for CAL.





Ho Nuan-Hsuan, Chairman of China Airlines, said: “We are delighted to sign this cooperation MoU with Airbus, which bodes well for enhancing aviation industry capabilities in Taiwan for the Asia-Pacific region. Through Airbus’ valuable industry know-how, China Airlines and our associated TAMECO maintenance subsidiary are looking forward to accelerating our maintenance and engineering capabilities for the major Airbus aircraft types, including the newly introduced A350 XWB.”

Jean-Francois Laval, Airbus Executive Vice President, Customer Affairs, Asia, added: “Airbus is committed to providing the best products and services solutions to China Airlines for its business success, enhancing its capabilities in areas such as MRO and training. Airbus is very pleased to support China Airlines in developing its own commercial aviation related business in Taiwan.”

Airbus has enjoyed a long association with China Airlines, dating back almost four decades. The latest milestone in this relationship was celebrated in September 2016 when the airline took delivery of its first A350 XWB. The carrier now has four A350-900s in service, with 10 more on order for future delivery.

Source : Airbus, an EADS N.V. company (Paris: EAD.PA) - view original press release