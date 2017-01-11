Palomar Display Products awarded $4.2M contracts

Palomar Display Products, Inc. announced today that it has been awarded two firm fixed price contracts from two customers totaling $4.2M to deliver military display systems for the M1A Abrams tank.

The optically coupled display systems have been designed, tested and qualified for the M1A Abrams tank and will be installed on tanks delivered to the US Military. All deliveries under this contract will take place through 2017.





"2016 was a very good year for us and this order contributes to our 2017 backlog," stated Palomar Display Products President Paul Bell. "The recurring selection of Palomar Display Products as a sole supplier of such vital equipment to the most advanced fighting vehicle in the world reinforces Palomar's position as the primary relevant supplier of thermal sight displays for the US and International armored vehicle market."

Source : Palomar Display Products, Inc. - view original press release