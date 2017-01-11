Harris to Supply EW Systems to RMAF

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has been awarded a $91 million IDIQ contract by Warner Robins Air Logistics Center to provide AN/ALQ-211 Advanced Integrated Defensive Electronic Warfare Suite (AIDEWS) systems to the Royal Moroccan Air Force (RMAF). The contract was awarded during the second quarter of Harris' fiscal 2017.

Harris will supply AIDEWS systems, spares and support equipment and services to Morocco to help protect the RMAF F-16 aircraft fleet against current and evolving electronic threats. The combat-ready ALQ-211(V)4 EW system is a low-risk, modular solution that provides powerful capabilities and mission-based adaptability that have made it the top choice for 5 other international allies.





“AIDEWS’ integrated radar warning and RF countermeasures defend against modern sophisticated electronic threats,” said Ed Zoiss, president, Harris Electronic Systems. “Harris is committed to rapidly fielding this proven capability to support the Royal Moroccan Air Force’s pilots and enable their mission.”

