QNA Partners with Persistent Systems to Integrate MPU5 Radios into Family of UGV

QinetiQ North America (QNA), a subsidiary of QinetiQ Group which delivers world-class technology and revolutionary products to defense, security and commercial markets worldwide, and Persistent Systems, LLC (Persistent), the leader in Mobile Ad hoc Network (MANET) Technology and developers of the Wave Relay® system, today announced a long-term agreement to offer for integration Persistent's MANET radio products into QNA's TALON® and Dragon Runner® ground robots. The MANET relay radio can connect QNA's ground robot family with a reliable, high throughput, and long range MANET communication system that is self-forming, self-healing, and scalable.

QNA tactical robots equipped with Wave Relay® provide:





Increased operational range and throughput in urban and subterranean environments

Multiple Real-time HD video feeds to the operator from all robots within the MANET

The ability for a tactical team wearing MPU5 radio systems to receive video and sensor data from the UGV in real time, increasing situational awareness and operational effectiveness.

"QinetiQ North America has a long history of delivering the most cutting edge systems, sensors, and capabilities on our family of ground robots. Persistent's MANET relay radio products can significantly increase the communication range enabling the robot operator to perform dangerous missions at much greater distances. At the end of the day, everything we do is about keeping our soldiers safe," said Jeff Yorsz, President of QinetiQ North America.

Dr. Herbert Rubens, CEO of Persistent Systems, offered a similar perspective. "Our agreement with QinetiQ North America brings us closer to achieving our vision of a fully networked battlefield. The Wave Relay® MANET also lays the groundwork for autonomous and collaborative behaviors that will dominate the battlefield of the future. We are excited to work with QNA to deliver the most cutting edge technology to the warfighter."

QNA has begun accepting orders for MPU5-equipped Talon V systems

Source : QinetiQ North America - view original press release