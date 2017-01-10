Air Data Systems Market

The report, now available on ASDReports, "Air Data Systems Market by End User (Civil and Military), Aircraft Type (NBA, WBA, RTA, VLA, UAV, RWA, Military Aircraft, General Aviation, and Fighter Jet), Component (Electronic Unit, Probes, and Sensors) and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", is projected to grow from USD 579.7 Million in 2016 to USD 762.9 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing number of aircraft orders & deliveries and emerging concepts of integrated systems (to reduce weight and enhance performance of aircraft) are expected to drive the growth of the air data systems market.

The civil end user segment of the air data systems market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The civil aviation industry across the globe has been witnessing strong growth in recent years, driven by factors such as rise in disposable income, increase in air travel, and growth in international tourism. Growth of the civil sector has resulted in increased demand for new aircraft, which directly affects the air data systems market. The increasing demand for new aircraft is expected to propel the market’s growth during the forecast period.

The UAV segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on aircraft type, the UAV segment of the air data systems market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Unmanned air vehicles play a predominant role in military as well as commercial applications where the emphasis is on surveillance, intelligence-gathering, and dissemination of information. Apart from surveillance missions, some UAVs can also be equipped with small missiles to hit targets.

The electronic unit segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on component, the electronic unit segment of the air data systems market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. The main functionality of the electronic unit in an air data system is to correct the input data from sensors and probes, and provide a calculated output to the required system. The most widely used electronic units in aircraft is the air data computer. Due to new concepts introduced in avionics systems and aircraft, manufacturers have their own customizations, which are either based on the technology used in an electronic unit or the type of aircraft (helicopter, fighter, general aviation) in which the electronic unit is to be fitted.

The market in North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The air data systems market in North American is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America has a strong foothold in the air data systems market owing to the presence of various ADS market players as well as major aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing (U.S.) and Bombardier (Canada), in the region. The region has also been benefiting from low oil prices and improved efficiency in aircraft operations. North America also has high proportion of consumer spending, which leads to higher demand for air travel.

Key players in the air data systems market include Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), United Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.), AMETEK, Inc. (U.S.), and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (U.S.).

