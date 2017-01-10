RADA Participates in Dutch APS Project

RADA's Compact Hemispheric Radar (CHR) platform, incorporated into IMI Systems' "Iron Fist" APS family, to be installed on CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs) for testing and verification

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. - a leader in the development, production, and sale of tactical land radars for force and border protection - announces its participation in the Dutch Active Protection System (APS) Project. The Company’s Compact Hemispheric Radar (CHR) platform, which has been incorporated into IMI Systems’ “Iron Fist” APS family, will be installed on CV90 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) for testing and verification.

Active Protection Systems are installed on armored vehicles, providing protection against rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) and tank shells. At the heart of the APS are search and track radars that are capable of detecting threats and enabling interception before a threat strikes the vehicle.





RADA’s Compact Hemispheric Radar (CHR) platform, developed to address the needs of the APS market, is an S-band, software-defined, pulse-Doppler, active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar. The system introduces sophisticated beam forming capabilities and advanced signal processing, which can support various missions on any radar platform. Enabling hostile fire detection capabilities for combat vehicles, and providing critical targeting information for APS, RADA’s compact and mobile radar system delivers an unprecedented performance-to-price ratio.

Already incorporated into IMI Systems' “Iron Fist” APS family, the CHR has undergone hundreds of live fire tests, and was recently delivered to Artis LLC to be integrated and tested with its “Iron Curtain” close-in APS.

According to Dov Sella, RADA’s CEO, “We are excited to be taking part in this project for the Netherlands - the first of its kind in a NATO country. Our solution was selected as part of IMI’s Iron Fist system due to its exceptional threat detection and tracking capabilities, combined with unrivaled cost-effectiveness.

“The estimated market potential of APS for fighting vehicles is tens of thousands of units. When European and US procurement programs require APS in significant quantities, our ability to provide cutting-edge radar systems at competitive prices makes our solution a serious candidate for any project of this type.”

Source : RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.