UAS West Symposium

DoD has reported an expected Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) growth rate between 2015 and 2035. It is expected that federal agency UAS fleets will grow from a few hundred to approximately 10,000, with over 90 percent of these vehicles categorized as Nano, Micro, or Small UAS. In all cases, the UAS is the transport for the payload, be it sensors or cargo. The number and type of UAS developed, acquired, and deployed will be driven by mission needs and costs. Analysts still predict growth in this industry, estimating a total increase to just over $89 billion in the next decade. Not only is the military expected to sustain its backing of UAS technology, but the civil and commercial markets are poised to open up to a host of opportunities for the industry.

This exclusive symposium will be an invaluable opportunity that will enable attendees to obtain the latest information on the emerging UAS technical capabilities, needs, and challenges from key DoD, Government, and Industry UAS subject matter experts. Key issues will include:





''Unmanned Aircraft Systems West'' is a must have see investment of your time. Attendees will obtain invaluable information on the emerging opportunities in the Military, Government, Commercial and Civil Markets found nowhere else. Key program offices will examine UAS from first hand experiences and address the Needs, Requirements and Opportunities needed.



Symposium Themes:

Emerging UAS and DoD Needs & Requirements

DoD UAS Joint Program Updates, Emerging Platform & Sensor Capabilities & Testing

Next Generation UAS Payloads

