Saab Received Order for Carl-Gustaf

Defence and security company Saab has received a contract for production and delivery of the man-portable weapon system Carl-Gustaf. The order value is approx. MSEK 334 and deliveries will take place during 2017. The order will be booked in the fourth quarter 2016.

The contract includes weapon systems of the Carl-Gustaf M3 version.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Cluster Munitions Market 2016-2020

“This is an important order for Saab and our Carl-Gustaf portfolio. The interest for both the M3 and the latest M4 version is strong. The Carl-Gustaf system has an impressive track record and this is a strong proof of the trust our customers place in the system”, says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab business area Dynamics.

The industry’s nature is such that depending on circumstances concerning the product and customer, further information regarding the customer will not be announced.

Saab’s world-leading weapon system Carl-Gustaf has a long and distinguished service history all around the world. Employing a wide range of ammunition types, the Carl-Gustaf system allows dismounted soldiers to defeat multiple challenges – from neutralising armoured vehicles to clearing obstacles and engaging enemies in buildings. The system, which has been sold to more than 40 countries, is successively being developed with new ammunition types and enhanced capabilities. The latest version, the Carl-Gustaf M4, ordered by four countries, includes weight reduction from 10 kg to 7 kg.

Source : Saab AB (OMX Stockholm: SAAB B)