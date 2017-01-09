Thales to equip French forces with Spy'Ranger mini reconnaissance UAVs
- Starting in 2018, Thales will provide French forces up to 210 mini reconnaissance UAVs.
- The Spy'Ranger is the new 'eye in the sky' for the combined arms tactical group, able to be operated in a standalone mode or connected to a C4I system.
- The Spy'Ranger is specifically tailored to the needs of the armed forces, as well as to those of essential operators.
Thales’s latest-generation Spy’Ranger mini surveillance and reconnaissance Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has been chosen by the French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA) to equip the French forces. Up to 70 mini-UAV reconnaissance systems (SMDR) will be made available from 2018. Each system consists of three mini-UAVs, a ground segment and the associated technical support.
The Armed forces require real-time access to ever more reliable imagery. Spy’Ranger will provide them with a decisive tactical advantage by offering the capacity to observe day or night, for long periods of time and at a distance of up to 30 km. Spy’Ranger is used in particular to carry out the following missions: provide support to a combined arms tactical group maneuver or to an offensive reconnaissance mission; provide a cover mechanism, support the neutralisation of strong points and contribute to firing maneuvers by providing a “remote airborne eye” able to adjust shooting rounds on a target.
Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market - Global Forecast to 2021
''Developed by Thales in cooperation with French SMEs Aviation Design and Merio in under 13 months, Spy’Ranger will offer French Forces a number of innovations that provide real capability gains. Spy’Ranger will therefore markedly contribute to the gathering of frontline intelligence and to the protection of forces in operation.''
Jean-Pascal Arrou-Vignod, Thales VP in charge of Optronics business
The Spy’Ranger, developed by Thales in collaboration with several French SMEs, is a mini-UAV designed and manufactured in France. Spy'Ranger packs state-of-the-art technologies that provide much better performance:
- Transportable in a backpack, Spy’Ranger can perform observation missions over a period of 2 hours 30 minutes, covering a range of 30 km : a much larger surveillance area than those covered by systems currently in service;
- Its gyrostabilized multi-sensor optronic payload has the highest resolution in the world for this range of platform, facilitating the positive identification of zones or objects over which it has flown ;
- Its tactical data link, protected to the highest standard, offers high speeds allowing the transmission of a high-definition image streams;
- Its command and control software (C2) provides an effective user interface;
- A mobile and digital support management system, based on Thales’s Smartfleet solution, that enables efficient execution and piloting of the Through Life Support’s.
Fully adapted to frontline air-land intelligence missions in battlefields in hostile environments (climate, electromagnetic, physical, etc.), the Spy’Ranger has been designed to optimise life cycle costs.
Source : Thales Group (Paris: HO.PA)
Airborne ISR & C2 Battle Management 2017 Conference
Mar 14 - 16, 2017 - London, United Kingdom
ITAR/EAR Boot Camp-2 days Seminar
Jul 11 - 12, 2017 - Seattle, United States