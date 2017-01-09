Newsletter Subscription


Monday, Jan 9, 2017

Boeing Achieves Strong Delivery Numbers in 2016, Airplane Development Programs Reach Milestones

  • 748 airplane deliveries
  • 668 net orders

Boeing (NYSE: BA) recorded strong commercial delivery numbers in 2016 and achieved several airplane program milestones. The company delivered 748 commercial airplanes.

Boeing booked 668 net orders, valued at $94.1 billion at list prices. The backlog at the end of the year stood at 5,715 unfilled commercial orders.


Airplane development programs continued to make progress in 2016. Key milestones for the year included the first flight of the 737 MAX, the opening of the 777X Composite Wing Center in Everett, Wash., and start of 787-10 final assembly in North Charleston, S.C.

Orders, deliveries and unfilled orders for 2016 by program are as follows:

Family

Gross Orders

Net Orders

Deliveries

Unfilled orders

737

701

550

490

4452

747

18

17

9

28

767

26

26

13

93

777

23

17

99

442

787

80

58

137

700

Total

848

668

748

5,715

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Jan 6, 2017

 

