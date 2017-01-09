Boeing Achieves Strong Delivery Numbers in 2016, Airplane Development Programs Reach Milestones

748 airplane deliveries

668 net orders

Boeing (NYSE: BA) recorded strong commercial delivery numbers in 2016 and achieved several airplane program milestones. The company delivered 748 commercial airplanes.

Boeing booked 668 net orders, valued at $94.1 billion at list prices. The backlog at the end of the year stood at 5,715 unfilled commercial orders.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Connected Aircraft Market Report 2016-2026

Airplane development programs continued to make progress in 2016. Key milestones for the year included the first flight of the 737 MAX, the opening of the 777X Composite Wing Center in Everett, Wash., and start of 787-10 final assembly in North Charleston, S.C.

Orders, deliveries and unfilled orders for 2016 by program are as follows:

Family Gross Orders Net Orders Deliveries Unfilled orders 737 701 550 490 4452 747 18 17 9 28 767 26 26 13 93 777 23 17 99 442 787 80 58 137 700 Total 848 668 748 5,715

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release