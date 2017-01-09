Saab Receives Order Within AEW&C

Defence and security company Saab has received an order within the Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) segment. The order amounts to approx. USD 236 Million. Deliveries will be made from 2019 until 2021.

The airborne early warning and control system (AEW&C) provides access to a detailed situational awareness that for example can be used for border surveillance, search and rescue operations and for tackling terrorism and organised crime.





The industry’s nature is such that due to circumstances concerning the product and customer, further information about the customer will not be announced.

Work will be undertaken within Saab’s business area Surveillance and business area Support and Services.

Source : Saab AB (OMX Stockholm: SAAB B)