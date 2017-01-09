Newsletter Subscription


Monday, Jan 9, 2017

RSS feed LinkedIn Twitter   |   Contact us Contact us

You are here: ASDNews Home > Mercury Receives Integrated RF and Digital Subsystems Order for EW Application


Mercury Receives Integrated RF and Digital Subsystems Order for EW Application

Mercury Systems, Inc. announced it received a $24.4 million follow-on order from a leading defense prime contractor for integrated radio frequency (RF) and digital subsystems for an electronic warfare (EW) application. The order, which includes an option to purchase additional units, was booked in the Company’s fiscal 2017 second quarter and is expected to be shipped over the next several quarters.

“This follow-on order confirms Mercury’s leadership position in EW and further validates our strategy of converging RF and digital technologies to meet the increasing demands in today’s electromagnetic threat environment,” said Charlie Hudnall, Vice President and General Manager of Mercury’s Embedded Sensor Products group. “We’re honored to supply high-speed, broadband electronics that expand our military forces’ strategic advantage over our adversaries.”


Related Research on ASDReports.com:
Radar Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2021

Source : Mercury Systems, Inc.

Published on ASDNews: Jan 9, 2017

 

More News from Mercury Systems, Inc.

More Radar / EW News

Military Radar Summit 2017

Feb 27 - Mar 1, 2017 - Washington, United States

Register More info


More Communications News

Military Space Situational Awareness Conference

Apr 26 - 27, 2017 - London, United Kingdom

Register More info


More Contracts News

US Export Controls with REFORM CHANGES Seminar

May 1 - 4, 2017 - Las Vegas, United States

Register More info


© 2004-2017 • ASDNews • be the first to know • contact usterms & conditionsprivacy policyadvertisingfaqs

zpsk