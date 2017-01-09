Mercury Receives Integrated RF and Digital Subsystems Order for EW Application

Mercury Systems, Inc. announced it received a $24.4 million follow-on order from a leading defense prime contractor for integrated radio frequency (RF) and digital subsystems for an electronic warfare (EW) application. The order, which includes an option to purchase additional units, was booked in the Company’s fiscal 2017 second quarter and is expected to be shipped over the next several quarters.

“This follow-on order confirms Mercury’s leadership position in EW and further validates our strategy of converging RF and digital technologies to meet the increasing demands in today’s electromagnetic threat environment,” said Charlie Hudnall, Vice President and General Manager of Mercury’s Embedded Sensor Products group. “We’re honored to supply high-speed, broadband electronics that expand our military forces’ strategic advantage over our adversaries.”





