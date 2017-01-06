Global Cyber Security Market Dynamics
The global cyber security Market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.51% over the forecast period, growing from US$11.9 billion in 2016 to US$18.5 billion by 2026. Increased threats of terrorist attacks, the need to secure maritime and offshore installations, and the growing vulnerability of IT and communication networks to hacking are expected to drive expenditure.
Drivers:
The Global Cyber Security Market 2016-2026
- Accelerating risk of terrorist attacks
- Substantial funding for maritime infrastructure protection
- Growing reliance on IT leading to increased vulnerability to cyber attacks
Trends:
- Heightened focus on securing industrial control systems
- Smart city development projects ensuring sustained investment
- Middle East emerging as major market for network security
- Increased adoption of cloud computing technology
- Increased industry Consolidation
Challenges:
- High cost in implementing Cyber Security methodologies
- Difficult to monitor use of wireless technology
- Deficient manpower and inadequate training sessions
Read more on ASDReports or Download Report Information
Source : ASDReports - Market Research - view original press release
Cyber Defence and Network Security Conference
Jan 24 - 26, 2017 - London, United Kingdom