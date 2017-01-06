Global Cyber Security Market Dynamics

The global cyber security Market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.51% over the forecast period, growing from US$11.9 billion in 2016 to US$18.5 billion by 2026. Increased threats of terrorist attacks, the need to secure maritime and offshore installations, and the growing vulnerability of IT and communication networks to hacking are expected to drive expenditure.

Drivers:

Accelerating risk of terrorist attacks

Substantial funding for maritime infrastructure protection

Growing reliance on IT leading to increased vulnerability to cyber attacks

Trends:

Heightened focus on securing industrial control systems

Smart city development projects ensuring sustained investment

Middle East emerging as major market for network security

Increased adoption of cloud computing technology

Increased industry Consolidation

Challenges:

High cost in implementing Cyber Security methodologies

Difficult to monitor use of wireless technology

Deficient manpower and inadequate training sessions

