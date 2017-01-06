Leidos Awarded $202 M Task Order Subcontract to Support Joint Improvised Threat Defeat Organization

Leidos, a global science and technology company, was awarded a subcontract to support the Joint Improvised Threat Defeat Organization (JIDO) with analytical operations, intelligence, and training services under prime contractor CACI. The single-award cost-plus award-fee task order has a two-year base period of performance, three one-year options, and a total subcontract value to Leidos of $202 million if all options are exercised. The subcontract expands Leidos' footprint in the intelligence and threat reduction market.

JIDO has developed, established and refined its core capabilities fighting improvised threats such as the improvised explosive device. The enduring nature of threats that exist today, combined with the proliferation of technology, drive the need for innovation in emerging capability areas to ensure improvised threats do not have a strategic effect in today's and future conflicts. Leidos has demonstrated an enduring commitment to JIDO's mission to apply intelligence and rapid capability development and delivery to enable U.S. Joint Force preparedness to defeat improvised threats.





Under the new subcontract, Leidos will provide deployable analytical operations, intelligence, and training services to support JIDO's Focused Support/Decisive Effort mission worldwide. The task order provides a key component for JIDO's mission to enable Department of Defense actions to counter improvised threats with tactical responsiveness and through anticipatory, rapid acquisition in support of combatant commands' efforts to prepare for, and adapt to, battlefield surprise in support of counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency, and other related mission areas including counter-improvised explosive device.

"Our innovative operations, intelligence, and training services will arm JIDO with the capability to understand, disarm and defeat adversaries that employ improvised-threat weapons for nefarious purposes," said Leidos Defense Group President, Michael Leiter.

