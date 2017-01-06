Diligent Consulting Inc. Awarded A-10 Operational Flight Program (OFP) Contract

Diligent Consulting Inc. (Diligent), a federal information technology (IT) services company headquartered in San Antonio, TX announced it was awarded a $940,891 contract to support Ki Ho Military Acquisition Consulting, Inc. (KIHOMAC) providing A-10C Operational Flight Program (OFP) Software Sustainment Engineering and Support IT Services at Hill Air Force Base (HAFB). www.diligent-us.com/news The A-10 OFP contract was awarded under the Design and Engineering Support Program (DESP) III Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) contract.

The A-10 OFP is an embedded avionics weapons system program that supports software sustainment activities for the aircraft's avionics command and control, weapons, and sensor platforms. Diligent will employ a wide variety of software engineering technologies to develop system and subsystem designs which include software (operational, supporting, and utility), test procedures (manual and Automated), configuration management, data archiving, and product delivery.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Defense Vision

"Diligent is proud to be able to support our partner KIHOMAC, the Air Force, and the A-10 mission," said Rick Riney, Diligent's COO. "With the A-10's rich history of providing close air support, its combination of large and varied ordnance load, long loiter time, accurate weapons delivery, austere field capability, and survivability, it has proven invaluable to the United States and its allies. We are excited to be a part of this team."

Source : Diligent Consulting Inc. - view original press release