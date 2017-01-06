Orbit International's Electronics Group Receives New Purchase Order From U.S. Navy for Approximately $1,060,000

Orbit International Corp. an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, today announced that its Electronics Group received a new purchase order, at the end of December 2016, from the U.S. Navy for approximately $1,060,000. Disclosure restrictions in the contract prevent the Company from providing further details concerning the award. Deliveries of the completed units are expected to commence in the second quarter of 2017 and continue through the third quarter of 2017.

Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International Corp. commented, "This is the second of the two large awards that we were expecting prior to year-end. This award, along with a previously announced award in December 2016, total approximately $2,300,000. These awards cap off a successful year for our Electronics Group and have well positioned our delivery schedules into 2017. Our bid pipeline remains firm and we continue to work with our existing customers on new technology, which we hope will secure us on new critical programs for the future."





Orbit International Corp., through its Electronics Group, is involved in the manufacture of customized electronic components and subsystems for military and nonmilitary government applications through its production facility in Hauppauge, New York. Orbit's Power Group, also located in Hauppauge, NY, designs and manufactures a wide array of power products including AC power supplies, frequency converters, inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, VME/VPX power supplies as well as various COTS power sources. The Company also has a sales office in Newbury Park, CA and a facility in Louisville, KY dedicated to the design and manufacture of gun weapons systems as well as VME/VPX solutions including backplanes, health monitors, air transport racks and components.

