Textron Aviation Service Centers now Offering Garmin G1000 NXi Upgrade for King Airs

Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, today announced its company-owned service center network will offer the next-generation Garmin G1000 NXi integrated flight deck retrofit for fielded Beechcraft King Air 200/300/350 series turboprop aircraft.

“We are excited to bring yet another modernized solution to our King Air customer base,” said Brad Thress, senior vice president, Customer Service. “Garmin’s G1000 NXi platform presents a valuable avionics solution for our King Air owners and operators who want an integrated flight deck that combines the latest in cockpit technology with an upgraded visual interface.”





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

The Global Electronic Warfare Market 2016-2026

Garmin’s G1000 NXi platform features significant flight display modernization with faster processing times, improved graphics rendering and enhanced readability with LED back-lighting. Capability improvements include map overlay on the HSI, improved FMS capabilities to include visual approaches, standard ADS-B In and Out, the ability to view VFR and IFR charts on the moving map, animated XM weather depiction and more. Optional enhancements offer wireless database updates and flight plan uploads with Flight Stream and enhanced situational awareness with SurfaceWatch.

For new installations, the G1000 NXi integrated flight deck provides an estimated weight savings of 250 pounds or more in King Air aircraft, allowing additional baggage, passenger and/or fuel load flexibility. New G1000 NXi installations also utilize a new, fully integrated and lightweight air data and attitude heading reference system (ADAHRS), streamlining the upgrade process. Current King Air owners and operators with an existing G1000 integrated flight deck can easily upgrade to the G1000 NXi platform with minimal aircraft downtime and disruption of the panel as the displays preserve the same footprint and connector; therefore panel modifications are not required. Customers can learn more about the G1000 NXi’s full set of features by visiting Garmin’s G1000 NXi webpage.

“As the manufacturer, we have built and delivered more than 7,300 King Air turboprops to customers around the world. As such, our capabilities and expertise in supporting the King Air fleet are unmatched,” said Thress.

Source : Textron - view original press release