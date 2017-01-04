FLIR Launches Five New Thermal Cameras at CES 2017: Third Generation FLIR ONEs, FLIR Duo Thermal/Visible Drone Cameras, and FLIR C3 Rugged Pro Camera

FLIR Systems, Inc. announced today the launch of five new thermal imaging cameras at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), including two new third generation FLIR ONE thermal camera attachments for smartphones, two new dual sensor thermal cameras for drones, and a ruggedized compact thermal camera for home and building inspectors. All five products feature FLIR Lepton®, FLIR's revolutionary thermal microcamera core, and FLIR's patented multispectral dynamic imaging (MSX®) technology, which dramatically improves image quality and readability by dynamically embossing high-fidelity, visible-light details onto the thermal imagery.

"These innovative new thermal imaging devices further extend the utility and value of low-cost thermal imaging into consumer and small business applications," said FLIR President and CEO, Andy Teich. "Thermal imaging is more accessible than ever today thanks to our continued effort to make the technology smaller, more powerful and more affordable. We're excited to provide a thermal imaging 'sixth sense' with the third generation FLIR ONE, FLIR Duo for drones, and FLIR C3 camera for professional users."





Third Generation FLIR ONE Smartphone Camera Attachments

The third generation FLIR ONE builds upon the FLIR ONE legacy, providing a powerful, introductory-level thermal camera that attaches to iOS or Android devices. Featuring the new OneFit™ adjustable-height connector, including a USB-C version for Android, the third generation FLIR ONE easily attaches to more smartphones without needing to remove your phone case. As the most affordable FLIR ONE to date at $199.99, the third generation FLIR ONE is the perfect camera to introduce people to the benefits of thermal imaging.

The all-new FLIR ONE Pro is the most advanced FLIR ONE ever developed. Featuring a ruggedized design, the new OneFit adjustable-height connector, and a more powerful set of imaging features for the job site, the FLIR ONE Pro ($399.99) is ideal for professionals who use thermal imaging for their work needs. Featuring MSX and VividIR™ advanced image processing, the FLIR ONE Pro offers amazing image quality and detail. Professional features include multiple spot temperature meters and one-touch reporting capabilities to quickly interpret and share results. Fully integrated with the FLIR Tools app for in-depth data analysis, the FLIR ONE Pro delivers a professional-grade thermal camera for workers who require greater thermal capabilities from their mobile devices.

Source : FLIR Systems, Inc. - view original press release