Garmin Introduces G1000 NXi, the Next Generation Integrated Flight Deck

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. today announced its successor to the ever-popular G1000 integrated flight deck, the G1000 NXi. Boasting a modernized flight display design with significant performance enhancements, the G1000 NXi incorporates innovative capabilities into a state-of-the-art avionics platform. Features such as wireless cockpit connectivity, including wireless aviation database updates using Garmin Flight Stream, enhanced situational awareness with SurfaceWatch™, visual approaches, map overlay on the HSI and more, are all available with the G1000 NXi. Deliveries are expected to begin in February as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval for the G1000 NXi integrated flight deck in the King Air 200 and expects approval for the King Air 300/350 aircraft models within the coming weeks.

“As innovators in the avionics industry, we’re excited to introduce the G1000 NXi – the next generation G1000 integrated flight deck,” said Carl Wolf, vice president of aviation marketing and sales. “Garmin’s co-founders Gary Burrell and Dr. Min Kao had a vision to develop an intuitive and highly advanced integrated avionics system for general aviation aircraft, which became the G1000 integrated flight deck and today, over 16,000 of these systems are flying worldwide. Building on its success, we’re excited to introduce the G1000 NXi, a faster, modernized and lighter avionics suite with a superior feature set that will carry on the lineage and achieved level of distinction that pilots and aircraft owners have come to associate with a Garmin integrated flight deck.”





G1000 NXi on the surface: physical enhancements and display advancements

The G1000 NXi system incorporates modern processing power that supports faster map rendering and smoother panning throughout the displays. Saving valuable time in the cockpit, the displays initialize within seconds after start-up, providing immediate access to frequencies, flight plan data and more. The G1000 NXi system also incorporates contemporary animations, modernized design for improved readability and new LED back-lighting, offering increased display brightness and clarity, reduced power consumption, as well as improved dimming performance.

