Sirius Acquires Continuum Security Solutions

Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc., a leading national IT solutions integrator, has acquired Continuum Worldwide Corporation, dba Continuum Security Solutions (Continuum), an information security company based in Omaha, Nebraska. The acquisition was finalized on December 30 and expands Sirius' security and compliance solutions portfolio.

Founded in 2006, Continuum has evolved from a subsidiary of a fortune 500 company to an employee-owned information security consulting firm. With deep industry knowledge and extensive technical skills, Continuum specializes in compliance, governance, digital forensics and incident response. Over the past decade, Continuum has built a strong team of consultants and top industry practitioners focused on helping clients recognize threats, evaluate potential impacts, and create tailored programs that transform their ability to manage exposure and mitigate risk. Continuum has received several industry recognitions, and has partnerships with Splunk, CyberArk, FireEye, Qualys, Tenable, and other leading security technology companies.





"Security is a priority for our clients, and it is one of the fastest-growing practices in our business solutions portfolio. Adding the Continuum team to our Security practice is a strategic investment for us. They have an impressive team of experts who help clients improve their security posture, protect their enterprise assets and reduce risk from emerging threats," said Joe Mertens, president and chief executive officer at Sirius. "Combining our two companies helps deepen our security skills and broaden our security solution offerings, which creates significant benefits for our clients."

Jeffrey Matza, principal and owner of Continuum, said, "We just celebrated our tenth year in business, and we are very proud of our accomplishments and appreciative of our clients' trust in us. In looking to the future, we wanted to partner with a company that shared our passion to minimize the global security threat. With Sirius' growing Security practice, total client focus and long-term partnerships with leading technology providers, along with their national reach and a strong sales force, we have a great opportunity to become a market leader in the security space."

Continuum has two other principals and owners, namely Chris Hoke and Martin McCaslin.

"By joining the Sirius family, Continuum clients will continue to receive best-in-class security consulting services from a nationally respected and financially strong solutions integrator. Clients will also gain access to additional consulting expertise in other areas that were previously unavailable to them from Continuum, such as analytics, mobility, digital, cloud and more," said Chris Hoke.

Martin McCaslin added, "Our team's extensive experience working with everything from fortune 500 corporations to smaller businesses gives us a unique perspective into each organization's challenges, as well as potential approaches for their security. Joining forces with Sirius allows us to reach and help even more clients, as well as create more growth opportunities for our employees with a company that shares similar values and culture. That's why we look forward to being a part of the Sirius family."

Source : Sirius Computer Solutions - view original press release