U.S. Army Orders Getac S410 Semi-Rugged Notebooks to Access and Update Medical Tracking System for Deployed Service Members

The Army Medical Communications for Combat Casualty Care (MC4) product management team has placed an order for 3,750 Getac S410 semi-rugged notebooks. The notebook computers will be used to help digitally capture medical treatment data in operational environments, enhance continuity of care, and enable a comprehensive lifelong electronic health record for Service members. MC4 selected the S410 semi-rugged notebooks as an integral part of its overall MC4 System for two reasons; its high performance and configurable feature set; and the long-standing relationship Getac has established as a trusted advisor to the organization.

“MC4’s responsibility for creating, maintaining, and updating Service members’ medical records throughout their military careers and beyond is a true representation of the phrase ‘mission critical,’” said Scott Shainman, president of Getac. “We are both pleased and honored to provide MC4 with the technology needed to accomplish their goals as well as continue to be a trusted advisor. The S410 semi-rugged notebook was customized and configured to meet all their specific needs.”





The MC4 program provides the tools needed to digitally record and transfer critical medical data from the foxhole to medical treatment facilities around the world and remains the most widely-used, comprehensive information management medical system on the battlefield.

MC4 initially purchased 7,000 S400 semi-rugged notebooks in 2014. The new contract reaffirms their confidence in Getac products and representatives.

Source : The Army Medical Communications - view original press release