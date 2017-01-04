L3 WESCAM Wins Defense Contracts Valued at More Than U.S. $90 M

L3 WESCAM announced today that it has recently won defense contracts valued at more than U.S. $90 million. The orders will provide a range of MXTM-Series electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) imaging systems to global customers operating in the airborne and maritime domains. Key contracts include systems for the Royal Thai Navy, the United States Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force, the United States Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), and the United States Department of Homeland Security.

“This grouping of new orders for L3 WESCAM sensors is a direct reflection of our strategy to drive growth by engineering market-leading products and solutions,” said Jeff Miller, President of L3’s Integrated Sensor Systems sector. “Our advanced imaging products are delivered to a diverse international customer base in both the defense and the broader security and public safety markets, and we see a robust pipeline of opportunities globally.”





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Aerospace Coatings Market Report 2016-2026

“With more than 3,600 MXTM products fielded and an installed base that spans 78 countries, L3 WESCAM remains a sought after, trusted and proven partner,” added Mike Greenley, President of L3 WESCAM. “We are proud to provide our stabilized MX-Series systems in support of evolving missions carried out by defense agencies at home and abroad.”

Royal Thai Navy

Viriyakit (1995) Co., Ltd. of Thailand has awarded L3 WESCAM a contract to supply its MXTM-10MS EO/IR maritime sensor system to the Royal Thai Navy for its Krabi Class Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs). Missions will include surveillance patrols, border control, disaster relief operations and natural resources protection. L3 WESCAM’s MX-10MS was chosen based on a technical evaluation and overall system performance. This milestone contract represents L3 WESCAM’s first MX sale in Thailand.

The United States Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC)

L3 WESCAM was contracted to supply AFSOC with MXTM-20D EO/IR designating systems for installation on its AC-130J Ghostrider aircraft. The AC-130J is a fourth-generation gunship chosen to replace the aging AFSOC fleet of AC-130U/W gunships. Its missions will include close air support and air interdiction. With two MX systems per aircraft, L3’s MX-20Ds will be a key component of the AC-130J’s modified Precision Strike Package. Additional package equipment includes a mission management console, robust communications suite, advanced fire control equipment and precision-guided munitions delivery capability. L3 WESCAM’s MX- Series systems can also be found on additional AFSOC platforms.

United States Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force

L3 was contracted to provide MXTM-20 EO/IR imaging systems to the U.S. Navy for installation on a number of P-8A Multi-mission Maritime Aircraft (MMA). Procured to support both United States and Australian operations, the newly equipped P-8As will support worldwide naval missions conducted by the U.S. Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force. L3 WESCAM has a 20-year history of supporting the U.S. Navy’s MMA missions with MX systems operating on its legacy P-3 aircraft. Additionally, L3 has provided the global maritime patrol community with over 250 operational MX-15, MX-20 and MX-25 systems.

Source : L-3 Wescam