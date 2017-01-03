FEAM Announces Launch of Eight Fully Operational Line Stations

FEAM Maintenance / Engineering, today announces the launch of 8 fully operational new line maintenance stations in the U.S. The new locations will firmly expand its network into the Midwest and further into the West Coast to fully accommodate its growing customer base of major global airline operators.

FEAM's adds the following line stations to its network: Paine Field (PAE), Seattle, WA (SEA); Phoenix, AZ (PHX); Denver, CO (DEN); Minneapolis, MN (MSP); Milwaukee, WI (MKE); Orlando, FL (MCO); Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL).





FEAM has signed multiple line maintenance agreements with international and domestic airline operators to provide full handling airworthiness release support and up to A check level work at the new locations. Each new line maintenance station has selected the highest of skilled and fully trained Line Maintenance Engineers and Technicians to support each new customer. Select locations will also base EASA B1 Level Engineers to provide EASA and UAE GCAA full handling.

"FEAM's continued investment in EASA standard training and global authority certifications has attracted a wide range of international and domestic airlines with stringent supplier standards." said Scott Diaz, Director of Business Development of Americas. "FEAM's strategic growth with world-class global aircraft operators has propelled its growth as a leading independent MRO of choice based in the U.S."

Source : FEAM - view original press release