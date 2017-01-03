Wencor Group and AmSafe Bridport Enter New Partnership
AmSafe Bridport has appointed Wencor Group as its official stocking distributor and inventory management partner worldwide. Under the new partnership, Wencor Group will provide Oxygen and Escape Slide cylinders for the global aerospace market including Asia, Europe and the Americas effective December 10, 2016, expanding Wencor Group's existing market capability.
"We are pleased to have formed a strong distribution partnership for our products with Wencor Group and we are confident that this partnership will help the business to develop significantly," said Richard Lucas, Business Development Manager of AmSafe Bridport.
"This agreement represents a strong alliance with AmSafe Bridport that provides world-class solutions, sales and marketing services and outstanding delivery performance to our customers. AmSafe Bridport's product quality combined with Wencor's market capability results in an exceptional value proposition to the aviation industry," stated Chris Curtis, CEO of Wencor Group.
Source : AmSafe Bridport - view original press release
