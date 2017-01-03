Global C4ISR Systems Market to Witness Robust Participation Globally

This report, now available on ASDReports, The global C4ISR market, valued at US$134.6 billion in 2016, is projected grow at a CAGR of 2.85%, to value US$178.2 billion by 2026. The cumulative market for global expenditure on C4ISR systems is valued at US$1.7 trillion over the forecast period. Global expenditure on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems is expected to show robust growth over the forecast period, primarily due to the increased importance of C4ISR systems in modern or fourth-generation warfare. Modern conflicts include a mix of physical combat, and mental and tactical elements, where the enemy could be a nation or a faction of society, such as a terrorist group.

The rise of asymmetric warfare and the growing need for interoperability and integrated solutions among military strategists are other major factors that are anticipated to have a positive impact on the C4ISR systems market. Given such situations, C4ISR systems are considered by most nations to be the most important tools for victory in a conflict. The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have also highlighted the growing importance of C4ISR systems in modern warfare. As a result of this emphasis on C4ISR, similar levels of investment are expected to take place each year without much scope for urgent operational requirements, causing steep increases in yearly investment.

Related Research on ASDReports.com:

The Global C4ISR Market 2016-2026

The demand for land, airborne, and space systems is expected to increase, as key spenders such as the US, the UK, China, India, and Brazil have launched new procurement programs. Countries facing conventional threats, such as territorial disputes and hostile neighbors, will also drive the demand for such systems.

Demand for land-based C4ISR systems is expected to increase with the greater implementation and deployment of Network Centric Warfare (NCW) principles, as these necessitate the use of battlefield command systems, data and communication security systems, and the sensors required for surveillance and observation platforms. As such, it is expected to register strong growth over the forecast period. Land-based C4ISR systems are expected to constitute 66% of the market and thus the largest segment of expenditure.

The Airborne Systems segment is projected to be the second largest segment of expenditure over the forecast period, and is expected to account for a total share of 21% of the global market. Driven by large scale procurement programs of military aircraft, advanced ISR and attack UAVs, Next Generation Jammers (NGJ), airborne anti-submarine warfare systems, coastal surveillance systems, airborne electronic warfare, and EO/IR systems in the US, Russia, the UK, India, China, and Taiwan, among others, this segment is expected to witness robust expenditure during the next decade. Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East are projected to account for the first, second, and third largest market in this segment respectively. The Naval Systems segment is expected to garner the third largest share of 7% while the remaining 6% share of the overall C4ISR market is estimated to be accounted for by the Space Based Systems segment, during 2016–2026.

Read more on ASDReports or Download Report Information

Source : ASDReports - Market Research - view original press release