CJTF-OIR Announces Civilian Casualty Assessment for November

During November, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve received 16 new reports and assessed seven previously received reports of possible civilian casualties resulting from coalition strikes in Iraq and Syria in the fight to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, according to a CJTF-OIR news release.

Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve. DoD Graphic

Thirteen of these reports were assessed to be non-credible, five were assessed to be credible, and five reports are still being assessed. Coalition strikes are defined as strikes conducted by ground artillery or air strikes conducted as part of the coalition air tasking order, the release said.





CJTF-OIR takes all reports of civilian casualties seriously and assesses all reports as thoroughly as possible. Although the coalition is unable to investigate all reports of possible civilian casualties using traditional investigative methods, such as by interviewing witnesses and examining the site, it interviews pilots and other personnel involved in the targeting process, reviews strike and surveillance video if available and analyzes information provided by government agencies, non-governmental organizations, partner forces and traditional and social media. In addition, the coalition considers new information when it becomes available in order to promote a thorough and continuous review process, the release said.

