Leonardo-finmeccanica Acquires Sistemi Dinamici and Becomes Stronger in Unmanned Systems

Leonardo-Finmeccanica acquired the full control of Sistemi Dinamici S.p.A from IDS S.p.A on December 23rd. The control of the company, which involved the remaining 60 percent of shares, is aimed at further strengthening the commitment of Leonardo in unmanned products thanks to the acquisition of the new unmanned lightweight helicopter SD-150 Hero programme. Leonardo now widens its unmanned helicopter portfolio, which also includes the SW-4 Solo, and consolidates its capabilities as a system integrator, developing both platforms and equipment and sensors.

Mauro Moretti, CEO and General Manager of Leonardo said: "This acquisition is a testament to the quality of our investments in the field of unmanned systems, a sector with high added value in which Leonardo is a leader in Europe. Thanks to a defined investment strategy, our portfolio is further enriched, making Leonardo even more competitive and ready to meet the future challenges in advanced technologies."





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Consumer Drone Market Research Report 2016

Source : Leonardo, A Finmeccanica Company - view original press release