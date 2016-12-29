Airbus Adapts A380 Deliveries

Following an agreement reached between Emirates Airline and Rolls-Royce and a consecutive agreement between Emirates Airline and Airbus, the Toulouse based aircraft manufacturer is to adapt the A380 delivery stream with six aircraft deliveries postponed from 2017 to 2018 and six others from 2018 to 2019.

Airbus re-confirms the target to deliver around 12 A380s per year from 2018 as announced earlier in July 2016.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Commercial Aircraft Windows and Windshields Market Research Report 2016

Further fixed cost reduction initiatives will be accelerated so the impact on break-even in 2017 is minimal

Source : Airbus, an EADS N.V. company (Paris: EAD.PA) - view original press release