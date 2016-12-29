Newsletter Subscription


Thursday, Dec 29, 2016

RSS feed LinkedIn Twitter   |   Contact us Contact us

You are here: ASDNews Home > NASA Preps for Space Station Power Upgrade Spacewalks; Live NASA TV Coverage


NASA Preps for Space Station Power Upgrade Spacewalks; Live NASA TV Coverage

Expedition 50 astronauts will venture outside the International Space Station at 7 a.m. EST Jan. 6 and 13 to perform a complex upgrade to the orbital outpost's power system. Coverage of the spacewalks will begin at 5:30 a.m. on NASA Television and the agency's website.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, NASA TV will air a briefing at 2 p.m. from the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston to preview the spacewalk activities. The briefing participants are:


Related Research on ASDReports.com:
Global Mobile Satellite Services Sales Market Report 2021

  • Kenneth Todd, International Space Station Operations Integration Manager
  • Jud Frieling, flight director for Jan. 6 spacewalk
  • Gary Horlacher, flight director for Jan. 13 spacewalk
  • Troy McCracken, lead battery replacement robotics officer
  • Kieth Johnson, lead spacewalk officer

 

Source : NASA - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Dec 28, 2016

 

More News from NASA

More Space News

Military Radar Summit 2017

Feb 27 - Mar 1, 2017 - Washington, United States

Register More info


© 2004-2016 • ASDNews • be the first to know • contact usterms & conditionsprivacy policyadvertisingfaqs

zpsk