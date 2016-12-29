NASA Preps for Space Station Power Upgrade Spacewalks; Live NASA TV Coverage

Expedition 50 astronauts will venture outside the International Space Station at 7 a.m. EST Jan. 6 and 13 to perform a complex upgrade to the orbital outpost's power system. Coverage of the spacewalks will begin at 5:30 a.m. on NASA Television and the agency's website.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, NASA TV will air a briefing at 2 p.m. from the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston to preview the spacewalk activities. The briefing participants are:





Kenneth Todd, International Space Station Operations Integration Manager

Jud Frieling, flight director for Jan. 6 spacewalk

Gary Horlacher, flight director for Jan. 13 spacewalk

Troy McCracken, lead battery replacement robotics officer

Kieth Johnson, lead spacewalk officer

Source : NASA - view original press release